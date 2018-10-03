Robert R. Reppart, 58, of Hopedale, Ohio, died Monday, Oct. 1, 2018 at Trinity Medical Center, West in Steubenville, Ohio. He was born June 29, 1960 in Dennison, Ohio, a son of the late Lewis Andrew and Evelyn Carman Reppart.

Robert was a truck driver and enjoyed his “job” working with his buddies at the Hopedale American Legion. He was a Son of the American Legion, a member of the Hopedale American Legion Honor Guard and a Legion Rider.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Sylvia Baker.

Surviving are his wife, Dawnita “Dee” Reppart of Cadiz; five children, J.T. Fulton of Cadiz, Heather Fulton of Freeport, Brittnie Fulton of East Cadiz, Kody Reppart (Alisha Waller) of Bowerston, and Brian Conaway (Michelle) of Martins Ferry; several grandchildren and one on the way; three sisters, Tracy Reppart of Cadiz, Denise Toole of Gnadenhutten, and Gerri (Jerry) Toole of Bowerston; his dog, Ink; and many nieces, nephews and special friends.

Friends may call Friday from 2 p.m. until time of service at 6 p.m. at Clark-Kirkland Funeral Home, Cadiz, Ohio. The Hopedale American Legion will officiate.

