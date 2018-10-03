Wendy L. (Mason) Williams, 69, of Columbus, Ohio, formerly of Cadiz, Ohio, died Monday, Oct. 1, 2018 at Heartland of Westerville. She was born Feb. 26, 1949 in Wheeling, W.Va., a daughter of the late Nobel B. Mason, Jr. and Evelyn Worthington Mason.

Wendy was a member of St. James A.M.E. Church in Cadiz. She was a Filing Manager for the federal government in Columbus, and was an avid Bingo fan.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, James and Kevin Mason.

Surviving are her former husband, Samuel King, Jr. of Steubenville; two children, Sam King, III of Steubenville and Angela D. Jackson of Columbus; five grandchildren; three great grandchildren; four siblings, Noble “Byron” Mason, III (Peggy) of Cadiz, Anthony Mason (Lucy) of Mesa, AZ, Annette Smith (Frank) of Smithfield, Ohio, and Jason Mason of Akron, Ohio; and a host of nieces, nephews, and other family members.

Friends may call Saturday from 11 a.m. until time of funeral service at 12 p.m. at St. James A.M.E. Church, 300 E. Market St., Cadiz, Ohio.

Burial will follow at Cadiz Union Cemetery.

