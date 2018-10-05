UPDATE: Ursic Jury Finds Guilt On All Three Counts

CADIZ – Benjamin Ursic was found guilty on all three counts by a jury to two felonious assault counts (F1) and a misdemeanor of failure to comply with a police officer.

The jury spent approximately just one hour deliberating. Sentencing was not handed out and is expected in the coming weeks. Ursic is looking at several years in prison or possibly more.

Read the full story in our Saturday, Oct. 13 print edition.

***

The trial of Benjamin Ursic, 31, of Cadiz is now in the hands of the jury where they recently finished closing arguments. Ursic is facing two counts of felonious assault (felonies of the first degree) and a misdemeanor charge of failure to comply.

The incident occurred back on June 4, of 2017.

Dave Doughten, representing Ursic argued that Ursic, while in the woods and facing two Harrison County Sherrif’s Deputies was not trying to harm them when his jeep traveled down a narrow path towards the officers before turning around to head back up the hill where the jeep eventually became stuck.

Harrison County Assistant Prosecutor, Jeffrey Bruzzese argued that not only was there no way Uric did not see the deputies as headlights from the jeep and flashlights from the two deputies were shining on each other, but that he intentionally tried to harm them by running them over before the deputies moved behind a tree to avoid being hit.

Authorities initially responded to shots being fired in or near a residence (Ursic’s) in the Tappan area around 3:30 am, as reported by a neighbor of Ursic’s. As the deputies approached the area they caught up with a white jeep and identified Ursic as the driver who took off and led them on a high speed chase.

Ursic finally surrendered at approximately 8:30 am that same morning as he walked out of the woods.

Further details to come as the jury is expected to deliberate two hours, which it’s been said was the norm for this kind of trial, though they could take much longer.