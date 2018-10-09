William McGary 1956 -2018

William McGary age 62 of Indianapolis, IN formerly of Grayson, KY and Scio, Ohio passed away Sept. 24th 2018 after a long illness.

He was born July 27th 1956 the son of Mary A. McGary of Scio, Ohio and the late James A McGary.

In addition to his mother he is survived by his wife Kathy McGary of Indiana, three sons James M. (Mandy) McGary of Indiana, William (Stephanie) McGary of Sandy Hook, KY and Chad McGary of Grayson, KY. Two Sisters Bonnie Lewis of Grayson KY, Brenda (John) Saffell of Carrollton, Ohio, three brothers Jim and John McGary of Scio, Ohio and Ronnie (Greta) McGary of Georgia. Seven grandchildren and several nieces and nephews who will sadly miss him. He was also preceded in death by his Stepfather Leroy McGary.

A memorial service will be held Oct. 27th 2018 at 12:00 pm at Perrysville Hall, Perrysville, Ohio.