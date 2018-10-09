Albert William Wright, age 92 of Carrollton, Oh. passed away Friday October 5, 2018 at Mercy Medical Center in Canton, Oh.

He was born January 10, 1926 in Jockey Hollow, Oh. to Clyde William and Athea (Lyster) Wright. He married Wanda Virginia (Kirkpatrick) Wright and she passed away December 6, 2006.

Albert was a Navy Veteran. He retired from ODOT. He was a Church Elder. His hobbies were gardening, mower, and fishing.

He is survived by two sons : Albert W. (Shirl) Wright, Jr. of Cadiz, Oh. and Chris Wright of Carrollton, Oh. A daughter Sonya Smith of Minerva, Oh. A sister Darlene Wright of Barbertown, Oh. and a brother Jack (Susie) Wright of Old Washington, Oh. A son – law Kenneth Spicer of Carrollton, Oh. 15 Grandchildren and many loving Great Grandchildren.

Preceding him in death were daughters: Carol Spicer and Judith Wagner. (5) Brothers and (6) Sisters; and two grand children: Chris Wagner and Albert Wright III.

In lieu of flowers donation’s may be given to the family.

Calling hours for Albert will be Wednesday, October 10, 2018 from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 P.M. at the Allmon Dugger Cotton Funeral Home in Carrollton, Oh. The funeral service will be Thursday, October 11, 2018 at The Harsh Memorial United Methodist Church in Harlem Springs at 11:00 A.M. with Pastors: Mark Thomas and Jim Porter officiating. Burial will follow at Harlem Springs Cemetery.