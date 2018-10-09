William C. “Billy” Beadling, Jr., 71, of Upper St. Clair, PA passed away Friday October 5, 2018 in his home at Citizen Care, Inc.

He was born November 3, 1946 in Steubenville, OH a son of the late William C. and Ruth J. (Couch) Beadling, Sr. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a sister, Judy Carol Cooper.

Billy was born with cerebral palsy. He loved to watch western movies and shows. He loved horses so much and was able to visit/stay at a dude ranch with his caregiver.

Surviving are a brother, Keith Beadling and his wife Josephine of Carver, MA. Friends will be received at the Blackburn Funeral Home, 324 High St., Hopedale, OH 43976 on Thursday from 11:00 a.m. until the time of his funeral services at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor David Quillen, officiating. Interment will follow at Hopedale Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be directed Citizen Care Inc., 268 Hays Rd., Upper St. Clair, PA 15241.

