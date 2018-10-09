Anna Mae (Ann) Hughes Wilson Beckley

Ann Beckley, 97 of Cadiz, Ohio died Saturday, October 6, 2018 at Country Club Retirement Center in Dover, Ohio. She was born June 9, 1921 in Piedmont, Ohio a daughter of the late Samuel L. and Sarah Hays Hughes.

Ann was a lifelong resident of the local area, having resided at rural Cadiz, Ohio for the past forty years. She founded and co-owned the Cadiz Drive-In Theater in 1950. She worked as a receptionist and bookkeeper for many years at: Ace Beauty Salon, Freeport Press/News Herald and retired from Harrison Community Hospital in 1974. She was a member of the Scott United Methodist Church in Cadiz and was a 1938 graduate of Freeport High School.

In addition to her parents; she was preceded in death by her first husband, N. Talmadge Wilson, second husband, John W. Beckley; 2 brothers: Oscar and Ralph Hughes; 2 sisters: Mary Jackson and Lucille Howell and her son-in-law, James L. Rhodes.

Surviving are her 3 children: Carol (Glenn) Gray of Tippecanoe, Kathryn (George) Mizer of Cadiz and Harry (Joan) Wilson of New Philadelphia; five grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.

A service celebrating Ann’s life will be held Wednesday, October 10, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. at Holly Memorial Gardens Chapel, Pleasant Grove, Ohio.

Memorial contributions may be made to honor Ann’s life to: Crossroads Hospice, 3743 Boettler Oaks Drive, Suite E, Green, Ohio 44685.

The memorial guestbook may be signed at www.clark-kirkland.com.