Historian, Paul Goebbel, will share local legends and folklore that make up the paranormal stories of various Civil War sites at the Puskarich Public Library on Oct. 16 at 6 p.m. The library in located at 200 E. Market St., Cadiz.

Ghost stories of the Civil War are the story of the sites and locations with a twist. It will feature first-person accounts of paranormal activities at the civil war sites. Free and open to the public. Fun for the whole family. For more information please call 740.942.2623 or visit paulgoebbel.wixsite.com/mysite.