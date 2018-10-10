Olive Branch Cemetery Lantern Tour

Whether they scare you or fascinate you, cemeteries hold our past — and ultimately our future.

The Harrison County Historical Society and the Puskarich Public Library proudly presents this year’s Cemetery Tour at Olive Branch Cemetery in Harrisville.

The tour is scheduled for Oct. 24 at 6:30 p.m.

Take a leisurely stroll through the Olive Branch Cemetery and travel back in time as tour guide Dr. Scott Pendleton introduces you to some of the permanent residents and shares a little history on them.

This event is free and Fun for the whole family. You don’t want to be left in the dark about Harrison County history, so bring a lantern or a flashlight and meet at the cemetery located just off SR 250 in Harrisville.

For more information, please call the library at 740-942-2623.