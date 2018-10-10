Nancy Louise Walker, 74, of Scio, Ohio, formerly of Cadiz, died Monday, Oct. 8, 2018 at Trinity Medical Center, West in Steubenville.

She was born September 30, 1944 in Jewett, Ohio, a daughter of the late Charles and Mabel Payne Easlick.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husbands, George Bland and William Walker, Sr. and two sisters, Nellie Roe and Alice Cook.

Surviving are a son, Dale Bland; two daughters, Yvette Pettit and Leta (Johnny, Sr.) Jarvis; grandchildren, Misty Corley, Tyler Bland, Nikki Pettit, Shelby (John) Moreland, Sara Jarvis, and Johnny Jarvis, Jr.; great grandchildren, Lucas and

Laraina Corely; and several nieces and nephews.

Nancy worked at various restaurants in the area as a cook, and was a free-loving spirit who made everyone around her laugh.

A graveside service will be held Friday, Oct. 19, 2018 at 4:30 pm. at Bethel Church Cemetery, with Rev. Pete Tuchek officiating.

