Operation Warm Coat Giveaway Set

CADIZ — Winter is soon approaching and an annual program is getting under way to help ward off the seasonal chill.

The annual Operation Warm coat giveaway will be held at various locations this month throughout Harrison County and any county resident who has a child or knows someone in need of a coat can participate. The program provides free coats, hats and gloves to children aged birth to 17 years old and there are several opportunities to take part.

Linda Trushel, contract manager for the Help Me Grow, said the program has provided the giveaway since 2012 and it assisted 322 children in 2016.

Coats will be distributed at Scio United Methodist Church located at 117 Maple Ave., Scio, on Oct. 13 from 9:30 a.m. to noon and at Piedmont United Methodist Church, which is located on Main Street in Piedmont, on Oct. 27 from 9-11 a.m. People who cannot attend either event can still receive a coat throughout winter by stopping at the Help Me Grow office located at 117 W. Warren St., Cadiz.

The program is sponsored by the Harrison County Early Childhood Committee and local churches and donations are still being taken for new coats, hats and gloves, in addition to gently used coats or $20 to purchase new items. Checks may be made out to the Presbyterian Church of Cadiz and sent to the Help Me Grow office. For more information, contact Trushel or secretary Chris Millsaps at 740-942-2622.