Marshall Levon Ramsey, 65, of Cadiz, Ohio, died Tuesday, Oct. 9, 2018 at Dixon Nursing Home in Wintersville, Ohio. He was born May 12, 1953 in Cadiz, a son of the late Benjamin L. and Ruth Brooks Ramsey.

Marshall was a former Railroad Worker. When he was young, he played semi-pro football. He was a big guy with a lot of heart and a great sense of humor and was a good dad.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Paula Ramsey. Surviving are four sons, Jacob Ramsey, Marshall “Bear” Strother, and Charles Moreland, all of Cadiz and Aaron Dandridge of Cincinnati; a sister, Foncetta Johnson of Georgia; a brother, Ray Ramsey of Cadiz; grandchildren, Tina and Brooke Strother, Keisha Spurlock, Cody Richmond, and Ethan and Allison Moreland; and several great grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held on a date to be announced. The family is assisted by Clark-Kirkland Funeral Home, Cadiz.

Online condolences may be made at www.clark-kirkland.com.