Frederick (Fred) L. Payton

Fred Payton, age 69, left this earth Oct. 8, 2018, while at home with, Donita, his loving wife of 45 years.

Fred was born July 6, 1949 in Steubenville, Ohio and raised in Jewett, Ohio. Fred was a coal miner in Ohio where he worked side by side with his dad. Fred met Donita in Spokane, Washington and they married in Coeur d’ Alene, Idaho March 23, 1973. They immediately moved to Ohio and started their life together with a love of fishing. They later traveled for a few years and settled back in Spokane Valley where Fred worked as a driller/ soil sampler until he retired. He continued fishing and loved nature. Fred’s family remembers him for his honesty, integrity, reliability, empathy and humor. Fred loved to laugh; he really liked fast cars, motorcycles and boats. He loved beautiful surroundings, honesty and truth, he was very huggable and made you feel safe.

Fred is survived by his wife, Donita Payton, sister, Margaret and (Larry) Telfer, brother, Jerry and (Janice) Torok, sister in law, Mala Payton. Loving nieces and nephews.

Fred was preceded in death by both of his parents, Frederick J and Lillian (Logsdon) Payton, and brother, Randy L Payton.

There will be no services as per Fred’s wishes.