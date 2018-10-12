Shurfast Cutting Ribbon With New Fuel Contractor

CADIZ – Shurfast, at 217 East Market Street in Cadiz is having a little makeover as Marathon has taken over from Sunoco as their new fuel contractor. A ribbon cutting on Oct. 26th from 11:00 am to 5:00 pm will celebrate that, along with a few other things they’re doing in and around the store.

Gift cards will be up for grabs every hour on the 26th, along with food, drinks and door prizes.

Marathon’s name has been attached to Shurfast for several months now but owners, Rick and Charlotte Jones are ready for the formal announcement and show the community what they have to offer.