Cora VanMeter, 80, of Mingo Junction, OH, passed away on September 21, 2018. She was born on December 2, 1937 to the late Floyd and Elsie (Haught) Hanlon. She was preceded in death by her husband Claude Rollie VanMeter, brother Chuck Hanlon.

She is survived by nine children Donald Ray (Becky) Myers, Darla Hinerman, Glenda (John) Morris, Leslie (Joann) Warren Myers, Thomas J. Myers, Bobby Landis, Russell S. VanMeter, Traci VanMeter, Jordan Lee Williams, 13 grand children, and 27 great grand children, one brother James (Sue) Hanlon, two sisters Norma Verhovec, Ethel Stevens. Cora was cremated with burial at a later date.

Schuetz Funeral Home is assisting the family. To leave a condolence visit: www.schuetzfuneralhome.com.