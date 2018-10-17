Spaghetti dinner benefit to be held Nov. 10 for Blessings in a Backpack Program at Cadiz Legion

Hunger is a worldwide issue. And it often hits children the hardest…even right here in the local area. Just imagine a child sitting at a table and wrapping their arms around the food in front of them, hoping to protect their territory.

“We have had children ask for extra food so they can take it home to feed their siblings,”

What a about the child who is groggy when they arrive to school on Monday morning because there wasn’t enough food in the home to last the weekend? There are students who dread to see the weekend come. Holidays and summer breaks are even worse. “We have had children ask for extra food so they can take it home to feed their siblings,” said Jenny Gibson of the Harrrison Hills City School District. “It is beyond heart breaking.” Here in Harrison County there are people working to prevent hunger among our most vulnerable citizens.

Blessings in a Backpack is a national program designed to combat childhood hunger. Through grants and the generous donations of local individuals and corporation, the battle is being won. The program has been thriving in Harrison Hills City Schools for 4 years now. “Currently we pack 235 bags weekly,” said Gibson. “The lunches are distributed to children on Friday so they have something to eat over the weekend. It is a joy to see their faces light up when they receive their weekend lunch.” Items include things such as pasta, cereal, fruits, and snacks etc.

The cost is approximately $100 per student to send food home every weekend during the school year. “All food items are non-perishable,” Gibson noted. Recently, as a reach-out program for the community, members of the Cadiz American Legion decided to help fund the worthy program. “We know there are young children who do without food on the weekends,” said Legion Auxiliary member Therese Mizer. “And it isn’t a thing we can just let happen. It is important that as an organization and a community we help these kids. Not only is it a good thing to do, it is a necessary thing.

A spaghetti dinner to benefit the Blessings in a Backpack program will be held Saturday, Nov. 10 from 4-8 p.m. at the Cadiz American Legion, Post 34. Raffles, auctions, and much more will be held to help fund the worthy program. Sponsoring the event are the Cadiz American Legion, Post 34 Legionnaires, Auxiliary, Sons of the American Legion and the Legion Riders. Tickets are available from Legion members, Gibson 740-942-7806, Kay Sedgmer 740-491-1371 or by calling the Legion at 740-942-3764. Those wishing to donate or assist with the event may also call the Legion.