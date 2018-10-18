Pastor Larry set to preach at His Word Ministries

A hometown boy is coming back! Larry Pettit, who was born and raised in Moorefield; attended grade school in Moorefield, and High School at Lakeland High in Freeport before moving in 1963, is coming back to visit as Pastor Larry. Residing in Coral Springs, Fla., since 1985, Pastor Larry will be giving the Message next Sunday morning, Oct. 21, at the annual Friends & Family Day at His Word Ministries Church in

Moorefield. Senior Pastor of His Word Ministries Church is Pastor Jerry Dombroski, and he personally invited one of Moorefield’s own to preach at the church he grew up in on this special day.

Sunday School begins at 9:30 and service time is 10:45. Following the service is a delicious pot-luck dinner across the street at the Moorefield Community Center in which everyone is invited.