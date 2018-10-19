Deersville Community Players present Welcome Back to Ivy Gap

The Deersville Community Players proudly present a poignant two act comedy, Welcome Back to Ivy Gap, written by Ron Obsorne. This production is the third and final of the “First Baptist” trilogy…a look at colorful characters who – while being given second chances — share laughs, love and forgiveness.

After a fire that resulted in the death of the church’s beloved pastor, the sanctuary has been renovated and a new pastor has been called. There to welcome him are Olene, played by Carrie Rogers, a reformed Vegas stripper who fancies a star-studded career in religious music; Mae Ellen, portrayed by Laura Peters, the church’s rebellious organist, who may find that love comes along when least expected; Vera, played by Penelope Clark, the sharp-tongued wife of the chairman of the church’s board of deacons, who covets the role of sexpot in Neil Simon’s Last of the Red Hot Lovers; Loretta, portrayed by Abigail Klamert, said to be the author of trashy Southern novels, who’s determined to impose her questionable values on the church; and Edith, played by Grace Stetzik, the former pastor’s beloved and resourceful widow, who faces a future without the things she cherishes most…her husband, her church and her friends. Add Joseph J. Jennings, played by Pete Kucyiark – the church’s newly called pastor – and we have a funny, but touching production.

This play will be performed Thursday, Oct. 25, Friday, Oct. 26, Saturday, Oct.r 27 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 28 at 3 p.m. There will be no pre-sale tickets, they will be available at the door. Doors will open one hour before the curtain. The cost for admission is $8 for adults and $5 for students.

There will be a light meal available for purchase one and a half hour prior to each performance in the community hall located beneath the theatre. Meatball sandwiches and creamed chicken sandwiches will be offered along with potato salad, drink and dessert. We invite all and thank you in advance for supporting our community theatre.