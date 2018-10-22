William Paul Edmunds, age 86, of 72218 Freeport Road, Piedmont died at 11:35 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018 in Southeastern Medical Center, Cambridge.

He was born Oct. 12, 1932 in Daisytown, Pa., to the late Edwin Paul Edmunds and Sofia Shipenka Edmunds.

Bill was a US Navy veteran. He was employed by the Ford Company in Cleveland as a finisher for thirty years.

Surviving is his wife of seven years, Margaret Ann Williams Edmunds. Also surviving are three children: Barbara of Wisconsin, Gary Edmunds of Cleveland, and David Edmunds of Akron; two granddaughters: Katyline and Lorin; five step-children: Shelly Ann Tatum of Georgia, John Robert Williams of Coshocton, Stephanie Gail Harter of Coshocton, Kimberly Ross Jones of Weirton, and Gregory Raymond Williams of Columbus; and several step-grandchildren.

Following Bill’s wishes he will been cremated. Koch Funeral Home, Freeport was honored to handle the arrangements for the Edmunds family. Online condolences may be made on the funeral home’s website – www.kochfuneralhome.net