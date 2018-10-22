Veda Viola Brokaw 1919-2018

Veda Viola Brokaw, age 98, passed away Friday, Oct. 19, 2018 at her home near Scio. Born Nov. 29, 1919 at Feed Springs, Ohio, she was a daughter of the late George H. Shuss and Elsie West Shuss.

Veda graduated from Uhrichsville High School in 1937 and worked for 33 years at the Scio Pottery Co. She was a former member of the Feed Springs Presbyterian Church and had attended the Hanover United Methodist Church. She loved to read and would often stay up late just to finish a book.

Preceding her in death is her husband Clarence Brokaw, on Aug. 22, 1992, brothers Wilbur (Nina) Shuss, Ray (Roberta) Shuss, Roy Shuss and George Shuss, Jr, a sister Freda Bricker and an infant sister.

Surviving are a son Craig (Janet) Brokaw of Scio; grandchildren Darren (companion Trista) Brokaw and Melissa (Bert) Nichols; step grandchildren Ryan (companion Amanda) Byrne and Allison (Morgan) Knight; great grandchildren Dean and Kelsey Nichols; step great grandchildren Benjamin and McKenzie Knight and sisters-in-law Edna and Betty Shuss.

Services will be held Wednesday at 11 a.m. in Koch Funeral Home, Scio with Pastor Mike Cunningham and Tillie Heavilin officiating. Friends may call Tuesday from 5-8 p.m. at the funeral home. Private burial will be held in Evergreen Burial Park, New Philadelphia. Memorial contributions may be made to Community Hospice 716 Commercial Ave SW, New Philadelphia, OH 44663.

