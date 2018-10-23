Harrison County Road Closings

HARRISON COUNTY – U.S. 22 daytime closures next week beginning next Monday, October 29: U.S. 22 will close just east of SR 331 (Holloway Rd.) for culvert replacements on the following days:

US 22 : 7 a.m. – 4 p.m; Monday, October 29; Wednesday, October 31; Thursday, November 1 and Friday, November 2.

Detour: SR 331 east to SR 149, SR 149 north to SR 9, SR 9 north to SR 519, SR 519 west back to U.S. 22, and reverse.

For more information contact: Lauren Borell at 330-308-7817 or Lauren.Borell@dot.ohio.gov.

– All work is weather permitting:

JEWETT – Center Street, or Ohio 9 will be closed at the railroad crossing on Oct. 27 through the 29th for the replacement of the crossing.