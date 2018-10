CADIZ – The new gunshop in Cadiz, located at 154 S. Main Street, officially opened with the cutting of the ribbon last Sunday. There are larger plans for owner Bill Powers and his son, Bill Jr. with possible expansion for a sporting goods store in the not-too-distant future. Pictured left to right: Cadiz Mayor, Ken Zitko, Rob Moody, Executive Director of the Harrison Regional Chamber of Commerce, Janeen Scott, Bill Powers Jr. and Angel Brock.