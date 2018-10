HOPEDALE – Thursday night, Congressman Bill Johnson (R) spoke about this being one of the fun things he gets to do. This, meaning congratulating the Hopedale Volunteer Fire Department on accepting a $732,526 grant from FEMA and the Department of Homeland Security.

This makes Hopedale now the only volunteer fire department in Harrison County to have paid employees.

