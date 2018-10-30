Ursic Sentenced To 9 Years, Ash Pleads Guilty

Harrison News Herald
CADIZ – Benjamin Ursic, found guilty by jury earlier this month of two counts of assault, both felonies of the first degree and failure to comply, an F3, was sentenced in Harrison County Common Pleas Court by Judge, T. Shawn Hervey, to nine years in prison.

Ash pleads guilty to two counts of rape as Public Defender, C. Adrian Pincola addressed the court. Ash to be sentenced next months.

Also, Charles Ash of Jewett, facing two counts of rape in the first degree, pleaded guilty today. He is awaiting sentence upon completion of a pre-sentence evaluation. Ash is also facing significant years in prison.

Read the full story in our Saturday, Nov. 3rd print edition.

 

