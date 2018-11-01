Helen Dolores George Sullivan, 86, of Cadiz died Oct. 31, 2018 at the Harrison Community Hospital in Cadiz, Ohio. She was born Jan. 31, 1932 in Georgetown, Ohio a daughter of the late William Howard and Mary Virginia Nelson George.

Dolores graduated from Cadiz High School in 1949 as co-Valedictorian where she played French Horn in the band. After graduation, she worked as a bookkeeper at the Buick Garage. After their wedding, the couple moved to Petersburg, Virginia where Bud was stationed in the Army. Dolores worked at a bookkeeper there as well and then took another job at a loan company writing up loans and taking payments.

In February 1953, the couple moved back to Cadiz. They built their home in Cadiz in 1954. Dolores worked as a bookkeeper in Cadiz and worked for R&F Coal Company and Trisco in that capacity.

She enjoyed many things during her lifetime. She loved traveling and Dolores and her husband “Bud” traveled all over the country to most of the western states as well as the southeastern ones. She traveled to Ireland with her sister Gayle. Dolores and Bud enjoyed many cruises together as well as riverboat trips. They had a winter home in Lake Panasoffkee, Fla., and spent many winters there. Dolores loved spending time in Florida and taking her family to Disney World when they visited.

She enjoyed oil painting and floral arranging as well as making beautiful pinecone wreaths. She was a member of the Garden Gate Club. Dolores at one time taught Red Cross Swimming lessons at the Allen Pool in St. Clairsville. Dolores taught Sunday School for many years at the Presbyterian Church of Cadiz as well as Bible School and she served as a Deacon and Elder. In the past, she was a member of the church circle and until recently, never missed a single Sunday at Church. She attended Bushnell Presbyterian Church in Florida.

Later in life, Dolores joined the Kick and Click and Cloggers and loved clogging with the group and dancing out when the group did so.

On Sept. 16, 1951, she married the love of her life, Earl “Bud” Sullivan at the Methodist Parsonage near Georgetown, Ohio. She is also survived by her younger sister, Eleanor Gayle George Rivers of Mt. Sterling and Sarasota, Fla.; two daughters: Linda (Joe) Porter and Cathleen (Tom) Craycraft all of Cadiz; four grandchildren: Jessica Porter (Chip) Vitagliano, Ryan (Amanda) Sedgmer, Adam Porter and Danielle Sedgmer Barker. She has eight great grandchildren: Ryan Sedgmer, Lainey Sedgmer, Mason Sedgmer, Benjamin Sedgmer, Sophia Sedgmer, Tristen Booth, Shay and Matthew Barker and one new great granddaughter that she was looking forward to the birth of and to meeting in January, Addilyn Porter.

Calling hours will be Sunday, Nov. 4, from 1-4 p.m. at Clark-Kirkland Funeral Home, Cadiz, where funeral services will be Monday at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Robert Hooker officiating. Burial will follow at Cadiz Union Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Presbyterian Church of Cadiz, 154 West Market Street, Cadiz, Ohio 43907.

The memorial guestbook may be signed at www.clark-kirkland.com.