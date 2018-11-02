Harrison County Genealogical Society holds annual banquet

The HCGS held its 36th Annual Banquet on Monday, Oct. 22 at 6 p.m. the Harrison Community Hospital Café.

HCGS President Susan Adams welcomed the attendees. She shared that October is National Family History Month. A time for discovering and celebrating the legacies of our ancestors and thereby securing our own time and place in the annals of history. Susan then gave the blessing and the group enjoyed a very delicious dinner prepared by the café staff.

After dinner, Adams gave a few announcements of upcoming events. She thanked her officers for all their hard work and time that they give the society throughout the year. Susan recognized the Puskarich Public Library for all their help and resources they share with the HCGS and the Harrison County Historical Society. She also thanked the Harrison County Historical Society for giving the HCGS a place in their building and for all they do to aid and assist the society. Ken Mason was recognized as the newest lifetime member of the HCGS. In attendance was Connie West Reed who was acknowledged as a Charter Member of the Harrison County Genealogical Society.

One of the highlights of the annual banquet is to celebrate members who have proven that they are a direct descendant of an individual who settle in the area now encompassed by Harrison County, Ohio, before Dec. 31, 1830 who apply and complete the documentation to become a member of the First Families of Harrison County. The First Family Committee consisting of Chair, Marcia Rogers Carter and members Kelley Snodgrass Michelli and Susan Morris Adams recognized the newest inductees James Lee Thompson #143 and James Darrell Thompson #144. The father-son inductees traced their ancestor Thomas Thompson back to 1816 in Short Creek Township, Harrison County, Ohio. Each was presented with their certificate and pin.

President Susan Adams noted that a lot of time and expense goes into completing the process and how hard James Lee Thompson had worked to complete the applications. In attendance were four generations of the Thompson family.

The program for the evening was presented by new inductee James Lee Thompson. He had on display family photos (several generations), pictures of the homestead, a J.G. Righter (Cadiz) and Howell (Martins Ferry) black powder riffles from the mid 1800s, powder horns, bullets, and some family heirlooms. He shared that the “Thompson School” that was relocated to Sally Buffalo Park was the actual homestead of the Thomas Thompson family. Jim had a framed genealogy of the Thomas Thompson back to 1744 that had helped him with his research. Jim and his brother John talked about hiking back to the old homestead that was located behind Blackie’s Garage off of the Old Steubenville Pike (Old US Route 22) to take pictures. The presentation with information going back eight generations was interesting and gave an insight to a family that has deep roots in Harrison County, Ohio. Many thanks to Jim and his family for making this evening so wonderful.

The next meeting of the Harrison County Genealogical Society will be Monday, Nov. 26 at 1 p.m. at the Puskarich Public Library meeting room. The group will hold an election for officers and select program ideas for 2019. The meetings are open and one does not need to be a member to attend.