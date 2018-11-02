Harrison Hills to conduct bus safety drill

CADIZ – A school bus drill will be conducted for Harrison Central and East on Nov. 5 at the Harrison County Fairgrounds at 7:30 a.m. This will be in collaboration with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, Cadiz Police Department, Harrison County EMS, Eric Wilson with the Harrison County EMA and Wheeling Hospital (Harrison Community Hospital) representatives Ty Lollini and Jeff Gadzik. Harrison Hills will be testing our school bus safety procedures in the event of a bus accident.

Families have all been notified prior to the practice drill being held. Harrison North will have their school bus practice drill on Nov. 7 at the Scio American Legion at 9 a.m. This will be in collaboration with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, Harrison County EMS, Eric Wilson with the Harrison County EMA and Wheeling Hospital (Harrison Community Hospital) representatives Ty Lollini and Jeff Gadzik. Harrison Hills will be testing their school bus safety procedures in the event of a bus accident. Families, again have all been notified prior to the practice drill being held.

Also, the Harrison Hills City School District is currently seeking bus drivers for the 2018-2019 school year, as we prepare for the opening of our new school in August of 2019. The district is offering a bus driver training course Nov. 26, 27, 29 and Dec. 3 and 4 from 10 a.m. through 1 p.m. at the Harrison Hills Board of Education Office. New drivers completing this training can qualify for some reimbursement costs for driving for Harrison Hills.

If you are interested in signing up for this class and would like to get some additional information on what series of steps you need to complete to earn a bus drivers endorsement, please contact Brent Ripley, Director of Operations at 740-942-7850.