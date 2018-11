CADIZ – Scio’s, Charles W. Ash Jr. was sentenced to 20 years in prison for two rape counts (F1) and one gross sexual imposition (F3). The two rape counts were nine years each and two additional years for the felony 3 charge.

Those sentences were ordered to run consecutively and Ash is now a Tier III sex offender and ordered to register as one wherever he chooses to live once he obtains his freedom.

