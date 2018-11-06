Anderson, Bethel, Jones Big Winners In Harrison County

HARRISON COUNTY – Three races of interest turned into blowouts for two of them. In the race for county auditor, Allison Anderson tossed aside the incumbent, Patrick Moore in surprising fashion: 3,756 to 2,019.

In the race for state representative in the 95th District, Don Jones rolled over Dan Milleson by 3,550 to 2,252.

And in the race for Harrison County Commissioner, incumbent Don Bethel held off the challenger, Dan Henry by 3,224 to 2,541.

For the Issue 1 decision, Harrison County voters let it be known they wanted nothing to do with the idea of reducing misdemeanors for hard drugs as it was defeated, in the county, in colossal fashion: 4,731 to 980.

In two other issues on the ballot, both liquor options for Cadiz SW, were voted in (liquor option and Sunday sales).

