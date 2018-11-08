Helen B. Chesla, 88, of Cadiz died Nov. 7, 2018 at New Dawn Health Care in Dover, Ohio. She was born Dec. 3, 1929 in Cadiz, Ohio a daughter of the late James Floyd and Frona Hackney Beckley.

She was a retired head teller and bookkeeper for the former BancOhio National Bank in Cadiz. She was a 1948 graduate of Cadiz High School, was an avid reader and enjoyed working crossword puzzles. She and her husband, Joe, were members of the Ohio Club of West Pasco, Florida.

She was preceded in death, in addition to her parents, by her husband, Joseph Michael Chesla in 2002; 2 brothers: Homer and John Beckley; a sister, Vivian Kugler and a special aunt and uncle: Martha and John Lees.

Surviving are two sons: Mike (Barb) Chesla and John (Lorri) Chesla all of Cadiz; four grandchildren: Andy (Laila) Chesla of Steubenville, Allison (J.R.) Cash of Hopedale, Chris (Becky) Chesla of Cadiz and Courtney (Billy) Birney of New Rumley; six great grandchildren and one on the way; and a sister-in-law: Stella Bedell of Clarksburg, West Virginia.

Calling hours will be Sunday from 1-4 p.m. at Clark-Kirkland Funeral Home, Cadiz where funeral service will be Monday, Nov. 12 at 11 a.m. with Rev. Ashley Steele officiating. Burial will follow at Holly Memorial Gardens, Pleasant Grove, Ohio.

Memorial contributions may be made to: Community Hospice, 716 Commercial Avenue, SW, New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663

