Kenneth Earl McCann, 93, of Cadiz, died Friday, Nov. 09, 2018 at his home. He was born Oct. 30, 1925 in Scio, a son of the late David and Harriett Gotshall McCann.

Kenny served in the United States Navy in December of 1943-1946. He was employed at the Scio Pottery, Y&O Coal Company and retired as the sexton of Cadiz Union Cemetery. He was a member of Scott United Methodist Church. He was a devoted, loving, respected husband, father, grandfather, uncle and friend. He will be terribly missed but remembered forever in all of our hearts.

He was married and preceded in death by his beloved wife, Doris Jane Thompson McCann on June 28, 1944. He is survived by two sons: Richard (Pat) McCann and David Roy (Judy) McCann all of Cadiz; four grandchildren: Chris (Nicole) McCann, Lori (Scott) George, Jennifer (Jeff) Koshenko and Ryan (Jennifer) McCann; eight great-grandchildren and a number of nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be Sunday, Nov. 11 from 5-8 at Clark-Kirkland Funeral Home, Cadiz, Ohio. Funeral service will be Monday at 2 p.m. at Scott United Methodist Church, 817 East Market Street, Cadiz, with Rev. Robert Hooker officiating. Burial will follow at Holly Memorial Gardens, Pleasant Grove, Ohio. Military honors by Cadiz American Legion.

Memorial contributions may be made to: the Urban Mission, 701 North 4th Street, Steubenville, Ohio 43952 or Scott United Methodist Church, 817 East Market Street, Cadiz, Ohio 43907.