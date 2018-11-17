Douglas “Doug” Rutter, 60, of Harrisville, Ohio, passed on his late mother’s birthday Friday, Nov. 16, 2018, at Valley Hospice South, Liza’s Place.

He was born in Carlisle, Pa., on May 7, 1958, a son of the late William and Clarissa “Sue” Rutter. He was employed as the head mechanic for Harrison County ODOT and a member of the Harrisville United Methodist Church.

Doug is survived by his loving wife of 38 years Rhonda Knight Rutter, children: Lance (Chelsea) Rutter of Adena, Kelsey (Brian) Volk of Hopedale; sister Sally (George) Knight of Adena, twin brother Donald (Teri) Rutter of Cadiz, brother Eddie (Carla) Rutter of New Athens; grandchildren Emma and Ethan Volk.

Friends will be received Tuesday 2 to 8 p.m. at Borkoski Funeral Home, 555 East Market Street, Cadiz, Ohio, where services will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2018, at 11 a.m. with Rev. Ken Staley officiating. Interment will follow at Olive Branch Cemetery, Harrisville. Memorial contributions may be made to the Harrison County Cancer Crusaders or the Harrisville United Methodist Church. Offer online condolences at <http://www.borkoskifuneral.com> www.borkoskifuneral.com