John Henry “Jack” Atkins, 81, of Hopedale, died Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018, at his home surrounded by his family. He was born Sept. 7, 1937, in Hopedale, Ohio a son of the late William Henry and Mary J. Dunlap Atkins. Jack was a retired coal miner having worked at Y&O Coal Company; he was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force; and a member of Hopedale American Legion Post #682, the Hopedale Sportsman’s Club, UMWA and Veterans Organization #7477. He was preceded in death in addition to his parents; by a daughter, Jackie Akers; a brother, Art Atkins; and two sisters: Dorothy Wickliff and Hannah Saxton. Surviving are his wife of 58 years, Patricia “Pat” Ward Atkins; three daughters: Tammy (Nip) Mattern of Cadiz, Tina (Harold) Hill of Hopedale and Lisa (Scott) Shultz of Hopedale; son-in-law, Warren Akers of Hopedale; two brothers: Andy Atkins of Jewett and Donald Atkins of Hopedale; two sisters: Marjorie (James) Ward of Hopedale and Mary Beth Atkins of Alabama; eight grandchildren: Casey (Josh) Smith, J.R. (Ashley) Phillipson, Lindsey (Bill) Vergitz, Cody (Brittany) Mattern, Shannon Shultz, Jacob Hill, Derek Shultz and Leah Akers; and eight great-grandchildren: Sessly, Caleb, Jax, Finn, Joel, Keeland, Sawyer and Rylee; and his last surviving Uncle, Lloyd “Wimp” Dunlap of Zanesville, Ohio. Calling hours will be Tuesday, Nov. 20 from 3-7 at Clark-Kirkland Funeral Home, Cadiz where funeral service will be held Wednesday at 1 p.m. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery, Hopedale, Ohio. Military Honors will be conducted by the Hopedale American Legion. The memorial guestbook may be signed at http://www.clark-kirkland.com.