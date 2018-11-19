Custer’s 179th birthday party set for December 8

The program for this year’s birthday observance will be “Buffalo Bill Cody.” Custer Memorial Association (CMA) Member Patrick Pinkerton of Medina will be presenting the program. His presentation will cover Cody’s time as a scout for the cavalry during the Plains War and his interaction with General Custer during the Grand Duke Alexis buffalo hunt in 1872.

William F. Cody, as a 15 year old in 1861, wanted to enlist as a soldier in the Union Army during the American Civil War, but was refused because of his young age. In 1863 at age 17, he enlisted as a teamster with the rank of private in Company H, 7th Kansas Cavalry and served until discharged in 1865, Buffalo Bill went back to work for the Army in 1868 and was Chief of Scouts for the Third Cavalry during the Plains Wars. He scouted for Indians and fought in 16 battles and won the Congressional Medal of Honor for his service. Patrick Pinkerton has portrayed Buffalo Bill at Civil War Roundtables and at the Marlboro Volunteers Ride Through History in Alliance.

He was drafted after high school and served in the Army from 1968 to 1969. He served in the 1st Infantry Division in Vietnam as a “point man” and machine gunner. After discharge he worked as a mail carrier at the Medina Post Office for 32 years of which 25 years he served as the union shop steward.

As always, the evening will start with the family style dinner meal served at 5:30 p.m. at the New Rumley United Methodist Church. Dinner music will be performed by Herman Neimayer. After the dinner and birthday wishes, certificates will be awarded to the Golden Sponsors and winning tickets will be drawn for donated gifts from local merchants. There will also be a 50/50 drawing.

Also planned is the auction of donated items from merchants and CMA members. As of now, it’s known that there will be some Civil War and Western history books available. Cost for the evening is $15 per person.

Reservations may be made by calling Dave Rose at 740-945-3744 or sending response to Custer Memorial Association, PO Box 111, Jewett, OH 43986. Tickets will also be available at Neimayer’s Pharmacy in Scio and the Harrison County Tourism Office in Cadiz.