Santa to arrive in Bowerston on Dec. 1

BOWERSTON – Santa is scheduled to arrive in Bowerston on Saturday, Dec. 1, at the annual Christmas in the Park event, sponsored by the Village, the Bowerston Community Women’s Cub, the Volunteer Fire Department and Sunnyslope Care Center. Santa will arrive at 1:30 p.m.

The event kicks off at 1 p.m. with cookies and hot chocolate being served throughout the afternoon. A Christmas ornament craft will also be available for children to make and take with them. Kids will have the opportunity to visit with Santa and receive a treat bag.

A coloring contest will be featured again this year. Entries will be distributed at Conotton Valley Union Local, as well as being available at the Bowerston Public Library. Winners must be present to win, four age groups will be judged, preschool and kindergarten, grades 1 and 2, grades 3 and 4 and grades 5 and 6. Walmart gift cards will be presented to two lucky winners in each category.

This event is free to the public and everyone is welcome to attend.