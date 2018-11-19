Betty Louise Morris, 90, formerly of Cadiz, Ohio, went home to be with her Lord, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018 at her home in Denton, Texas.

Betty was born on April 18, 1928 in Bridgeport, Ohio, to Chester Earl Morris, Sr. and Mary Elizabeth (Seevers) Morris. She retired from the United States Air Force as a Lieutenant Colonel. She worked as Director of Nursing and a Nursing Instructor until she retired. She was a member of Scott Memorial United Methodist Church and was the Director of the Cadiz Food Pantry for thirty years.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Chester Morris, Jr. She is survived by her sister, Edna Morris of Denton; brothers, Donald F. Morris of Chillicothe, Ohio, John Morris (Donna) of Denton; nieces and nephews, Jim Morris, David Morris (Karen), Jennifer Morris Meyer (James), Nancy Morris, Susan Morris, Jean Porter (Pat); thirteen great nieces and nephews.

A visitation will held on Monday, Nov. 26, from 10 a.m. until time of the funeral service at 11 a.m. at Scott United Methodist Church, 815 E. Market St., Cadiz, Ohio. Burial will follow at Riverview Cemetery, Martins Ferry, Ohio Military Honors will be performed by the Cadiz American Legion.

