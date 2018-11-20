Harrison County Cancer Crusaders plan fund raising event

The Harrison County Cancer Crusaders are announcing their next fund raising event will be a Quarter Auction. This auction will be held on Sunday, Dec. 2, at the

Hopedale Social Hall. Doors open at noon with the auction to start at 1. Tickets are $5.

A variety of vendors will be available that afternoon. Each vendor will have items for sale prior to the auction and during intermission. Each vendor will also have items that you can bid on. It will be a fun afternoon trying to win that special item and to support the Cancer Crusaders.

A concession stand will be available with sandwiches, desserts and drinks. Also there will be Chinese Auction items and a 50/50 drawing. Proceeds from this event help to support the Harrison County Cancer Crusaders.

The Cancer Crusaders are a 501C3 organization that support Harrison County cancer patients. Their largest fund raising event is a 5K Walk/Run and Rally held in August. They also assist the Blues for A Cure concert in July. Harrison Hills School fall sports and the Crusaders also worked together over the past couple of months with several fund raising events, such as the Volley for a Cure.

For more information regarding the Cancer Crusaders or to refer a Harrison County resident with cancer, please contact Julie McPeak, 740-491-2407. Tickets for the Quarter Auction are available at Orme Hardware in Cadiz or from any Cancer Crusader Board Member.