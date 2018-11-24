Pamela R. Matthews, 60, of Cadiz, died Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Valley Hospice Care Center North in Steubenville, Ohio. She was born June 24, 1958, in Wheeling, W.Va., a daughter of the late Alfred C. and Dorothy Eilene Porter Rose.

She was a member of the East Warren Street Church of Christ. She was a Registered Nurse having worked at Twin City Hospital and Alternative Home Health Care.

She was preceded in death in addition to her parents; by a sister, Trava Rose Walker. She is survived by her two sons: Curtis (Leah) Matthews stationed in Anchorage, Alaska and Lucas Matthews of Cadiz; three grandchildren: McKinsey, Jacalyn and Jennifer; a brother, Roger (Debra) Rose of Harrisonburg, Virginia; two sisters: Diane (Darrell) Holmes of Cadiz and Debra (Russell) Whinnery of Pleasant Grove, Ohio; a brother-in-law, Alan Walker of Cadiz; and a number of nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be Sunday from 1-4 at Clark-Kirkland Funeral Home, Cadiz where funeral service will be held Monday at 11 a.m. with Evang. Tom Arnold officiating. Burial will follow at Minksville Cemetery, Cadiz, Ohio. Memorial contributions to the East Warren Street Church of Christ, c/o Herb Moore, 409 Oakwood Drive, Cadiz, Ohio 43907. The memorial guestbook may be signed at http://www.clark-kirkland.com.