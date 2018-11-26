Sally Buffalo Park Board seeks funds for playground project

The park board is currently in the midst of a very exciting project to bring a much-needed place of recreation to our youth. A playground will be constructed near the beach area and will be both age appropriate and handicap accessible. Children of all ages will be able to enjoy the various components of the playground which has been professionally designed in meeting numerous safety and layout requirements.

It will encompass a protected area measuring 69 x 57 feet and will be located between the park’s beach and shelter one. The location will allow for growth of the playground. Some components of the project will include a rock climbs, balance areas, slides, ladder, overhead fun wheels, additional climbing apparatus and more.

There will be shaded areas and also benches for parents and guardians use. Additionally, the board will work to add other equipment to the playground including swings and a possible water feature.

The cost of the first phase of the playground project is estimated at $225,000. A grant in the amount of $100,000 has been obtained to finance a portion of the playground while the Village of Cadiz has graciously added $50,000 to that amount. In addition, the park board will contribute $20,000.

As the board seeks additional funds to complete the first phase of the project by next spring, there are several ways individuals, families, groups or businesses can be a part of the project: -Be a platinum sponsor by donating $1,500 or more; -The gold sponsorship is $1,000 to $1499; -Be a sliver sponsor by financially supporting the project with a gift of $500 to $999; -Or a friend sponsor of any amount up to $499. There is also an opportunity to purchase benches in honor or memory of individuals or groups at a cost of $500.

In addition, it is also possible to provide funding for a particular portion of the playground and have your name/company displayed there. Donations will be acknowledged on an engraved plaque to be permanently located at the playground area.

For more information on the project, you may contact committee members Paul Coffland at 740-491-0786, Kay Sedgmer at 740-491-1371 or kaysedgmer@hotmail.com), or any park board member. Donations may be made payable to Sally Buffalo Park Board and returned in the enclosed envelope.