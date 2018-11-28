Richard Lee McConnell, 84, of Freeport, formerly of Tippecanoe, passed away at his home, surrounded by his loving family, on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018. Born Feb. 14, 1934 in Washington Township, Harrison County, Ohio, he was a son of the late Samuel Theodore “Ted” and Ruth Mae (Lee) McConnell.

A graduate of Freeport High School, Richard was a lifelong area resident who served his community as a Washington Township Trustee for many years and retired as the head of maintenance at the YMCA Camp near Tippecanoe after a long career. He enjoyed square dancing and hunting, meeting his friends at Lakeland Supply every day for coffee and conversation, and above all, spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was a longtime member of Tippecanoe United Methodist Church and had attended Grace United Methodist Church in Uhrichsville for the past few years.

On Aug. 31, 1954, Richard married the former Shirley Jean Waller with whom he enjoyed nearly sixty years of marriage until her passing on Dec. 8, 2013. They are survived by their daughter, Robin (Denny) Romshak with whom he had recently resided; granddaughters, Candi (Anthony) Critser and Shannon (Michael) Robinson; and great-grandchildren, Derek Robinson, Olivia Critser, Camryn Robinson and Autumn Critser. Richard is also survived by his companion, Alice Bowe; sister-in-law, Sue McConnell; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Larry and Fred McConnell; and sisters, Virginia Schulz, Margery Norris and Sara Basham.

Services, officiated by Pastors Larry Malterer and David Koch, will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 3, at Grace United Methodist Church in Uhrichsville. Interment will follow beside his beloved wife in Freeport’s Greenmont Cemetery. Visitation will be 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 2, at the R.K. Lindsey Funeral Home in Dennison. Memorial contributions may be made to Community Hospice.