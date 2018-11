CADIZ – The 27th Annual Harrison Community Hospital Leadership Breakfast is scheduled for Dec. 7 at 7:30 a.m. inside the HCH cafeteria.

Everyone is invited as they kick off the Christmas season. All proceeds from the breakfast will benefit the following community Christmas programs: Share a Christmas-Help Me Grow and Shop with a Cop-Harrison County Sheriff’s Office.

RSVP to Beverly Lengyel by Nov. 30 at: 740-942-6206.

Breakfast courtesy of Harrison Community Hospital.