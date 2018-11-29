SR 800 upcoming two week daytime closure

HARRISON COUNTY – Beginning Monday, December 3, SR 800 will close for two weeks during daytime hours, only, from the Tuscarawas/Harrison County line to just north of Tippecanoe for tree trimming and vegetation control work.

UPDATE: Work is expected to be completed by Friday, December 14, weather permitting.

Click here for exact location

From just north of Tippecanoe (Norris Rd.) to the Tuscarawas/Harrison County line

Work schedule: 7 a.m. – 4 p.m., Monday through Friday

All work completed by ODOT maintenance crew

All work is weather permitting

Detour: Beginning at the SR 800 and SR 258 intersection, take SR 258 west to SR 342, SR 342 east back to SR 800, and reverse

For more information contact: Lauren Borell at 330-308-7817 or Lauren.Borell@dot.ohio.gov