SR 800 upcoming two week daytime closure
HARRISON COUNTY – Beginning Monday, December 3, SR 800 will close for two weeks during daytime hours, only, from the Tuscarawas/Harrison County line to just north of Tippecanoe for tree trimming and vegetation control work.
UPDATE: Work is expected to be completed by Friday, December 14, weather permitting.
|
For more information contact: Lauren Borell at 330-308-7817 or Lauren.Borell@dot.ohio.gov
|
Know Before You Go!
For more detailed traffic information, and to get personalized traffic alerts for your commute, download the OHGO app or visit OHGO.com.