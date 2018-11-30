Cadiz Christmas parade is canceled

According to officials from the Harrison County Visitor’s center, the Cadiz Christmas Parade scheduled for Dec. 1, has been cancelled due to inclement weather in the forecast. The Visitor’s center says the activities at the lodge will go on as scheduled. 
According to officials, they are not re-scheduling the parade at this time.
If you need further information, you are advised to contact the Visitor’s Center at (740) 942-1102.

