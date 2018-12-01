Gordon Bruce Hall, 87, who lived most of his life in Olmsted Falls and North Ridgeville, died on Nov. 27, 2018, after a brief illness. Mr. Hall was born to the late Gordon A. and Lois B. (nee Reublin) Hall in Berea on Feb. 9, 1931.

He attended Olmsted Falls schools before transferring to University School in Shaker Heights from which he graduated in 1950. Mr. Hall continued his education at The College of Wooster in Ohio and graduated with a B.A. in Chemistry. After serving in the United States Army in Ludwigshafen, West Germany, for two years, Mr. Hall taught chemistry and math in Millersburg, Ohio, for two years, then attended The University of Michigan where he earned a M.S. in Science Education. He taught chemistry and general science for one year at Berea High School where he met his future wife, the late Grace (nee Fleming) Hall, who was from Cadiz, Ohio.

Mr. Hall then embarked on a 31‑year career at The Glidden Company where he formulated paint for aluminum siding. Until 1998, Mr. Hall and his wife continued the operation of a Christmas tree farm that his parents had started in 1938. He had been an active member of Olmsted Community Church since his confirmation in 1945. He was a 49‑year member of the Olmsted Falls Kiwanis Club where he served as Treasurer and President, among many other capacities.

Mr. Hall enjoyed church, Kiwanis, domestic and international travel, gardening, swimming, fishing, wilderness canoe trips, and playing pinochle and bridge. He was preceded in death by his parents and by his wife of 53 years. He is survived by his sister Jeannette (Frank) Schneider, of San Antonio, Texas, his sons Doug (Jenny) Hall of Pickerington, Ohio, and Charlie (Jennifer) Hall of Crystal Lake, Illinois, grandsons Alex, Andy, and Greg, granddaughter Rachel, two nieces, and one nephew.

His memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on December 15 at Olmsted Community Church, 7853 Main Street, Olmsted Falls, Ohio. Visitors will be received after the service. Rev. Ron Dauphin will officiate. Internment of ashes will occur at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Olmsted Falls Kiwanis Club Scholarship Fund, at 7370 Columbia Road, Olmsted Falls, Ohio 44138.