SR 800 Two Week Daytime Closure Begins Today

HARRISON COUNTY – Beginning Monday, December 3, SR 800 will close for two weeks during daytime hours, only from the Tuscarawas/Harrison County line to just north of Tippecanoe for tree trimming and vegetation control work.

Work is expected to be completed by Friday, December 14, weather permitting. Click here for exact location [ http://ohgo.com/ne-ohio?id=construction-e1810b3f07aa491f84d492588d04265b&ln=-81.12942957557317&ls=incident%2Cconstruction%2Cconstruction-future%2Ccamera%2Cdelay%2Cweather<=40.27309025629878&utm_medium=email&utm_source=govdelivery&z=11 ]

From just north of Tippecanoe (Norris Rd.) to the Tuscarawas/Harrison County line Work schedule: 7 a.m. – 4 p.m., Monday through Friday. All work completed by ODOT maintenance crew. All work is weather permitting.

Detour: Beginning at the SR 800 and SR 258 intersection, take SR 258 west to SR 342, SR 342 east back to SR 800, and reverse. For more information contact: Lauren Borell at: 330-308-7817 or Lauren.Borell@dot.ohio.gov.