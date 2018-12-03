Edward Eugene “Ed” McAfee, age 86, of Jewett passed away Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018 surrounded by his loving family.

Born Aug. 7, 1932 in Rose Valley, Harrison County he was a son of the late George Edward McAfee and Sylvester Thompson McAfee. Ed honorably served in the Army from 1952-1954 and retired from Starvaggi Industries of Weirton after 20 years operating a dragline. Ed was also an excellent welder and mechanic who took great pride in any job he undertook. He was a member of the UMWA and Hopedale Legion Post #7477. His love was his family and his music; he played guitar and sang as part of the McAfee Band for 25 years. He didn’t let his age deter him, as he always wanted to play the steel guitar and had started lessons.

Surviving are his loving wife of 66 years, Joanne White McAfee; twin daughters Deborah (Dorman) Mader and Diane (Harry) Fisher; a son Gary (Ann) McAfee, Sr; nine grandchildren Jennifer Kuryn, Jody Burchfield, Stacy Boyer, James Fisher and Gary Jr, Alexandria, Zachory, Brayden and Aliyah McAfee and seven great grandchildren Rhett, Nevada and Mariah Kuryn, Audrey and Conner Burchfield and Chase and Terry James Boyer.

In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by sisters Mina McAfee and Audrey Taggart and brother’s George and Walter McAfee.

Honoring his wishes this funeral services will be private with his son-in-law Dorman Mader officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to Valley Hospice, 10686 St Rt 150, Rayland, Ohio 43943. Koch Funeral Home, Scio has been entrusted with his arrangements.

