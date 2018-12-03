Elizabeth D. “Betty” Shuss, 90, of Feed Spring, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018, at the Community Hospice Truman House in New Philadelphia. Born Sept. 6, 1928 near Gnadenhutten, she was a daughter of the late Chalmers William Lawver and Janet (Robinson) Lawver-Crouse.

Betty was a 1946 graduate of Gnadenhutten High School before earning her Bachelor’s and then Master’s degrees from Kent State University which prepared her for her over 30 year career as a teacher at Indian Valley Schools. She loved bowling and participated in several leagues and, in her younger years, enjoyed horseback riding and square dancing.

On July 27, 1945, Betty married George Junior Shuss with whom she enjoyed nearly 57 years of marriage until his passing on April 25, 1992. They are survived by daughters, Janet (companion, Jerry McLandsborough) Hanlon and Kathy (Carl) Penick; son, Randy Shuss; grandchildren, Tonya (Stan) Novak, Cori Hanlon, Kacey (Mitch) Laps, Miranda (Ben) Wilson, Kevin (Julia) Heade and Tonya Heade; 10 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brothers, William and Chalmers “Ted” Lawver.

Services for Betty, officiated by her grandson-in-law, Mitch Laps, were held Tuesday, Nov. 27, in the R.K. Lindsey Funeral Home in Dennison. Interment followed beside her beloved husband in Feed Spring Cemetery near Uhrichsville. Memorial contributions may be made to Community Hospice.