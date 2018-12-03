On Monday, Nov. 19, 2018, at the age of 76, Doris Jane (Keyser) Hanood of Magnolia, Ohio made her grand entrance into heaven. She was born April 9, 1942 in New Athens, Ohio to Thomas and Wilma (Lucas) Keyser.

A graduate of Franklin High School in 1960, she earned her license of cosmetology in Canton, Ohio. For many years she worked at Mercy Medical Center in the wound care center and later as a home-health aide.

She was a beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend and her most recent years were spent in Magnolia surrounded by her loving family and special dog, Star. In addition to her parents, she was proceeded in death by her daughter Susan (Hanood) Locke, grandson Jacob, granddaughter Ashley, and sister Gertrude (Keyser) Rogers. Surviving her are children Kim (Mark) Crowe, Steve (Stephanie) Hanood, Scott (Ashley) Hanood, and Keith (Jannell) Hanood.

Siblings surviving are brother, Aug (Virginia) Keyser, her sister Carol (Keyser) Huffman, and her twin sister Delores Jean (Keyser) Erdos. She was Mammy to nine surviving grandchildren and seven great grandchildren and had many friends.

Doris’ wishes were to donate her body to science but a celebration of her unique and ornery spirit will be held Saturday, Dec. 15 at Slutz Park, 4298 Dover Zoar Road NE Mineral City, Ohio 44656, at 1 p.m. Please join the family for fellowship, food, and sharing stories of Doris Jane’s one-of-a-kind personality.