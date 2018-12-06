Luella R. Howell, 89, of Cadiz, died Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018 at Gables Care Center in Hopedale, Ohio surrounded by her family.

She was born June 20, 1929 in Cadiz, Ohio a daughter of the late Walter and Mae Masters Mills. She worked at the former Scio Pottery and retired from Harrison Community Hospital in the housekeeping department. She enjoyed baking cookies for her grandchildren and was known as Grandma Cookie. She also made cookies, cakes and pies and would share them with many in the community. She made and donated quilts and pillows to the Children’s Hospitals.

She was preceded in death in addition to her parents; by her husband and soul mate of 67 years, Melvin Howell in 2015; a granddaughter, Misty Howell; a sister, Dora Jean Mills and two brothers: Richard and Edgar Mills. Surviving are five sons: Eugene (Doreen) of Indiana, Larry (Bonnie) of Cadiz, Don (Barb) of Carrollton, Chuck (Karen) of St. Clairsville and Terry (Rosebud) of Carrollton; two daughters: Dianne (Bob) Positano of Cadiz and Kathy (Dave) Norris of Scio; 17 grandchildren; 36 great grandchildren; five great great grandchildren; two brothers: Eugene Mills of Dover and Leonard Mills of Jewett; and three sisters: Louise Harkins of Jewett, Joy Bornhoeft of Spring City, Tenn., and Edith Jones of Knoxville, Tenn.

Friends may call Friday from 2-4 and 5-8 at Clark-Kirkland Funeral Home, Cadiz, Ohio. A private family interment will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: BCCNS Alliance, P.O. Box 1322, Kulpsville, PA 19443. A nonprofit charity that benefits cancer patients. The memorial guestbook may be signed at www.clark-kirkland.com