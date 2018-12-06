Helen Marguerite Bass-Smith, 101, was born on Jan. 22, 1917 in Sandusky, Ohio to Edward Bavis Bass, Sr. and Lura Loree Tufts Bass.

Helen graduated from Toronto High School in 1934. She married Hugh Gordon Smith on Sept. 28, 1940 in Cadiz, Ohio. Helen was a member and Elder of the Ridge Presbyterian Church for over 50 years. She transferred her membership to the Presbyterian Church of Cadiz in 2015.

She worked at the following: her father’s MS 5 & 10 Store in Cadiz, Mendehall John Deere Equipment, Scio Pottery, Agricultural Stabilization and Conservation Service, and Gray’s Gift Shop. Helen also raised Pugs, Boston Terriers, and Boxers and this was her favorite job of all.

Helen was a volunteer at Harrison Community Hospital in Cadiz for over 28 years. She served as President of Harrison Community Hospital Auxiliary for several years and worked in the gift shop for all those years. She volunteered for the Salvation Army for many years, and received many awards and accolades for her volunteer duties at these two institutions.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Hugh G. Smith; two brothers, William John Bass (MacBass) and Edward Bavis Bass, Jr.; sister-in-law, Muriel Bass; and nephew, Harry Bass. Surviving are her BFF (Best Friend Forever), Joyce L. Klingler; friends, Susan Kirkland, Rhonda Paul, JoAnne Bigger, and Lib Manbeck, all of Cadiz, Ohio; nieces, Renee (Calvin) Bittner of Vermont and Marceline (Donald) Bass-Terpstra of New York; grand nephews, Andrew (Julie) of Vermont and Harry of Florida; grandnieces Heather (Bill) of Vermont, Anja (Jason) of Virginia, and Domenic of California.

She is also survived by her numerous friends she has made over her life. (They know who they are.) There are too many to list them all. Friends may call Monday, Dec. 10, from 10 a.m. until time of services at 11 a.m. at Clark-Kirkland Funeral Home, Cadiz. Rev. Alan Jeffries will officiate. Burial will follow at Holly Memorial Gardens, Pleasant Grove. Memorial contributions may be made to Harrison Community Hospital Auxiliary or the Presbyterian Church of Cadiz.